News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 dead, 12 injured in bus mishap in Reasi

2 dead, 12 injured in bus mishap in Reasi

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 26, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district, police said. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashraf , 25, and a 17-year-old youth.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashraf , 25, and a 17-year-old youth.

“The bus carrying a wedding party was on its way from Balmatkote to Badar village when it plunged into a gorge near Dhamini around 6 am,” said a police officer.

“Mohammad Ashraf was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital where 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

