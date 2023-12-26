2 dead, 12 injured in bus mishap in Reasi

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district, police said. Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashraf , 25, and a 17-year-old youth.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The bus carrying a wedding party was on its way from Balmatkote to Badar village when it plunged into a gorge near Dhamini around 6 am,” said a police officer.

“Mohammad Ashraf was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital where 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries,” he said.