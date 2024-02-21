2 dead, one injured in road mishaps in Mohali

Two people lost their lives and a 50-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries in road mishaps in Mohali. A 65-year-old trader was killed in a hit-and-run case after his scooter was hit by a speeding car at Phase 2/4 light point on Sunday. (iStock)

A transit concrete mixer on Tuesday ran over a 50-year-old cyclist crushing his legs. The incident took place near the DSP office in Mubarikpur.

The victim identified as Satnam Singh of Mirpur village in Dera Bassi was rushed to the local civil hospital by the onlookers but was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, given his critical condition.

Police were yet to register a case till the filing of the report.

In another accident, a 65-year-old trader was killed in a hit-and-run case after his scooter was hit by a speeding car at Phase 2/4 light point on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Surjit Singh of Phase 4, Mohali.

The complainant, Shimpy Saluja, the victim’s daughter, told police that her father had gone for some work on his scooter. A speeding Toyota Innova collided with the two-wheeler from the front, following which her father fell on the road and sustained fatal injuries.

The accused fled the spot and onlookers rushed her father to the local civil hospital where he succumbed during treatment, she added. Phase 1 police on Monday booked the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We are checking the CCTV cameras nearby and will soon nab the accused,” a cop said.

Accident victim succumbs to injuries

A week after a Class 10 student of a government school was run over by a speeding tipper truck near ITI Chowk, Lalru, the victim succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Bhawna, 15, of Ballopur, Lalru, was crushed under the tipper loaded with sand while she was returning home from school along with her mother.

She got seriously injured after a tipper truck hit her while crossing the road. She was rushed to a local hospital from where she was rushed to GMCH-32 and then was referred to PGIMER, where on Tuesday she succumbed to her injuries. The accused was arrested by the police.

Accused booked eight months after accident

Eight months after a private civil engineer lost his eyesight after being hit by a speeding bike, police on Monday booked the accused driver.

The victim, Gaurav of Kharar, worked as a site engineer in a private company in the Industrial Area, of Mohali. On July 1, 2023, the victim was returning home on his scooter when a speeding bike coming from the wrong side rammed into his vehicle.

Both the drivers suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to local civil hospital from where Gaurav was referred to the PGIMER where he remained admitted in PGIMER for five months as he lost his eyesight and broke his arm.

After both parties failed to compromise, Balongi police booked the accused bike driver Vivek of Phase 7, Mohali.

The accused have been booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently, endangering human life), 338 (causes grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) and 427 ( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).