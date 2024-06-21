2 drug peddlers’ properties worth 47.9 lakh seized in Ludhiana

The Khanna police have seized properties of two drug peddlers worth ₹47,99,441 on Friday. The two drug peddlers whose properties have been frozen were identified as Sukhpal Singh alias Sukhi of Guru Nanak Road. (iStock)

The two drug peddlers whose properties have been frozen were identified as Sukhpal Singh alias Sukhi of Guru Nanak Road near Vishwakarma Gurudwara in Samrala and Sohan Singh of village Manki in Samrala.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said the cases pertaining to both the drug peddlers were registered at Samrala police station of Khanna police district.

Sukhpal Singh was booked under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on March 8, 2021, after the police recovered around 25,800 intoxicant tablets and 14 bottles of cough syrup from his possession. The value of property for which the freezing orders were issued is worth ₹29,95,701.

In another case which was registered under sections 15, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act against Sohan Singh on October 2, 2019, the police had recovered 53 kg of poppy husk from his possession and freezing order had been issued for property valued ₹18.03 lakh.

According to the SSP, SHO Samrala during investigation found that both the accused had invested the drug money to purchase the respective properties. Therefore, a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.