2 Gagan Judge gang members open fire at cops near Chandigarh Golf Range, held

Two members of the Gagan Judge gang of Ferozepur opened fire at the operations cell team of the Chandigarh Police that was out to nab them near the Chandigarh Golf Range on Thursday.

The duo, identified as Dildeep Singh, alias Lassi, of Bansi Gate City, Ferozepur, and Shiva of Amritsari Gate, Ferozepur, was subsequently arrested.

The operations cell had received a tip-off that two members of the Gagan Judge gang were present behind the Sukhna Lake near Kishangarh turn with the motive to commit a major crime. As a team led by inspector Amanjot Singh reached the area around 4 pm, Dildeep opened fire at them. But as he tried to fire another shot, his pistol got stuck. and the police team managed to arrest him and Shiva.

A .32-bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Dildeep and a country made pistol, along with two cartridges of 3.15 bore, from Shiva.

They were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Police said Dildeep was named in two murder cases — in Ferozepur in 2013 and in Kharar in 2019 — and Shiva in an attempt to murder case.

Gangster Gagan Judge was arrested by an organised crime control unit team of Punjab Police in March 2020 for executing the sensational 30kg gold robbery in Ludhiana on February 17, 2020. Judge and his gang members are reportedly involved in more than two dozen crimes of contract killing, attempt to murder, extortion and carjacking.