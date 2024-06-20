 2 gangsters held after encounter in Faridkot - Hindustan Times
2 gangsters held after encounter in Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Two motorcycle-borne gangsters were arrested by the police on Wednesday after exchange of fire that took place near the Rajasthan feeder canal in Faridkot district

Faridkot : Two motorcycle-borne gangsters were arrested by the police on Wednesday after exchange of fire that took place near the Rajasthan feeder canal in Faridkot district.

Two motorcycle-borne gangsters were arrested by the police on Wednesday after exchange of fire that took place near the Rajasthan feeder canal in Faridkot district.
Two motorcycle-borne gangsters were arrested by the police on Wednesday after exchange of fire that took place near the Rajasthan feeder canal in Faridkot district.

Both the gangsters sustained gunshot injuries in their legs during an encounter and were admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot.

The accused have been identified as Parminder Singh and Happy. The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

“Following a tip-off, a team of the Faridkot police crime investigation agency (CIA) intercepted two persons but when signalled them to stop, the accused opened fire at cops. Both accused Parminder and Happy suffered bullet injuries in the leg. We will take their custody after they recover from the injuries. We are registering a case against them,” said Faridkot CIA in-charge inspector Harbans Singh.

He said during investigation, it was found that Parminder and Happy had opened fire at the car of a trader from Abohar at Kotkapura a few days ago.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 gangsters held after encounter in Faridkot
