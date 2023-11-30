2 gangsters shot dead in Doraha encounter

Two gangsters wanted in kidnapping case of a Ludhiana-based hosiery unit owner, Sambhav Jain, were killed during an exchange of fire with police teams near Tibba Bridge near Doraha on Wednesday evening.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that the police received a tip-off that the two wanted gangsters were spotted near Tibba Bridge near Doraha. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sukhdeep Singh, of the Ludhiana police has also suffered a bullet injury during the encounter and was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The gangsters who died in the encounter have been identified as Shubham, alias Gopi, and Sanjiv Kumar, alias Sanju Bahman, while five of their aides were already in police custody.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that the police received a tip-off that the two wanted gangsters were spotted near Tibba Bridge near Doraha.

“A team, led by CIA staff 1 in-charge Kulwant Singh, was chasing the scooter-borne accused. The police team intercepted them and asked them to surrender. Instead of putting down their weapons, the accused opened fire on the police party and ASI Sukhdeep Singh was injured in the incident. The police retaliated and shot dead both the gangsters,” said Chahal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At least 15 bullets were fired from both the sides. The police found automatic pistols from the accused. A forensic team is reaching the spot to examine the weapons and crime spot,” he added.

The commissioner said both the gangsters were history-sheeters and were facing trials in several cases. They were main conspirator of the kidnapping of Jain and shooting at him.

Five of the accused involved in the kidnapping of Jain were Jatin, alias Nepali, Premjit, Mantosh Kumar, Aditya Sharma, alias Bohemia and Mandeep Kumar were already arrested by the police.

Jain was kidnapped on November 17 from Bahadurke road, minutes after he left from his factory. The accused forced him to ask his wife to bring gold and cash to get him released. The accused overpowered him at gunpoint and dragged him on the backseat and Sanju Bahman shot him on his thigh. After the miscreants suspected that they were being chased by the police, they dropped him off at Vishwakarma Chowk and drove away. The car was later recovered from Haridwar lying abandoned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the evening, the commissioner of police met ASI Sukhdeep, who is admitted to the hospital. Chahal also updated Sambhav Jain about the development.

According to the police, Jatin was a former driver of Jain, who did recce and passed on information about routine and financial status of his ex-employer to the miscreants.

After the encounter, the Sahnewal police have registered a case of attempt to murder against two dead gangsters on the complaint of inspector Kulwant Singh. The police initiated a combing operation to check if some more accused were hiding there.

The two gangsters of Anandpuri along with their aides were arrested by the police in December 2020 for injuring and robbing a manager of a fabric trader of ₹3.42 lakh at Gill Road near Advanced Training Institute on October 9, 2020. A case under sections 394, 201, 411 and 324 of the IPC and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against robbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON