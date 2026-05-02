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2 get jail for hoisting Khalistani flag on got building in Moga: NIA

Two men were sentenced to up to 6 years in prison for hoisting a Khalistani flag in Moga, instigated by a designated terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has convicted and sentenced two men to imprisonment for hoisting a Khalistani flag on a government building in Moga at the instigation of Sikhs for Justice general counsel and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused, and two USA-based absconders -- Pannun and his associate Rana Singh alias Harpreet Singh.

The accused, identified as Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, residents of Moga, have been sentenced to five years and six months in jail, along with a fine of 16,000 each, by the court in Mohali, a statement issued by the NIA said. The detailed judgment copy is awaited.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused, and two USA-based absconders -- Pannun and his associate Rana Singh alias Harpreet Singh.

Pannu and Harpreet, also a member of the SFJ, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case by the Mohali special court in 2021.

The case pertains to a 2020 incident in which Inderjeet and Jaspal hoisted a Khalistani flag at the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on August 14, a day ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 get jail for hoisting Khalistani flag on got building in Moga: NIA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 get jail for hoisting Khalistani flag on got building in Moga: NIA
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