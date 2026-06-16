2 Haryana men held for Sanjauli school administrator’s murder

Himachal Police on Monday arrested two Haryana locals for murder of a school administrator in Sanjauli on Saturday evening, said officials.

A school administrator Manisha Mittal was shot dead outside the gate of her school on Saturday evening by unidentified assailants. Manisha, from Rohtak had tied a knot in Rewari. (File)

The accused Ashish Ahlawat, 22, of Jhajjar, and Deepak, 25, from Rohtak, were arrested from Rohtak, they added.

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According to the police, accused already have multiple cases registered against them. Ashish has been booked under Section 308 of BNS and Deepak has four cases, including Arms Act, registered against him in Haryana.

Shimla assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Abhishek, during a press conference, said the two would be brought to Shimla tomorrow, produced in court, and remanded to police custody.

A school administrator Manisha Mittal was shot dead outside the gate of her school on Saturday evening by unidentified assailants. Manisha, from Rohtak had tied a knot in Rewari.

Sharing information, the ASP said they accused arrived in Shimla in a white Swift car. “ They used fake Himachal registration number (HP-10 series) over their vehicle’s actual Haryana registration plate,” added Abhishek. Their faces were also covered, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ASP stated that the two pistols used in the crime were also recovered from them. “We are probing the possible involvement of other individuals in the case, and all aspects are being thoroughly examined,” he further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ASP stated that the two pistols used in the crime were also recovered from them. “We are probing the possible involvement of other individuals in the case, and all aspects are being thoroughly examined,” he further said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, statements from eyewitnesses were recorded, CCTV footage were analysed and digital evidence was examined and the accused were identified.

The arrest comes hours after education minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rohit Thakur, assured strict action.

Mittal had reportedly expressed concerns about threats to her life prior to the incident. She had publicly spoken about her safety fears and had also conveyed similar apprehensions through messages sent to her brother on social media. In her video, she had mentioned an ongoing property dispute with her brother regarding the school’s ownership.

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Police say they are probing all angles, including the property dispute and personal enmity. It may be mentioned that the dispute over the school had been ongoing since 2020, and the matter had even been brought to the attention of the Governor last year.

Meanwhile, Himank Mittal, deceased’s brother, in a video shared on social media said that he has nothing to do with the murder and has been questioned by the police. Denying all allegations of his involvement in the murder, Himank said that he too was attacked on June 1 and had sustained injuries.