2 held for damaging smart bike in Chandigarh

After a video of two persons damaging a smart bike was widely circulated on social media, the police arrested two persons, including a minor, on Thursday.

In the video, Abhishek Chaudhary, 23, of Kansal, who rears cattle for a living, is seen damaging the two-wheeler, which was part of the UT’s bike-sharing project, while the 17-year-old boy, a Class 11 student, recorded the act of vandalism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage up to ₹50) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The Chandigarh administration had rolled out public bike-sharing system across the city on August 12, 2021. So far, officials have received around 40 damaged bicycles. In October 2021, a 21-year-old from Bihar was arrested for stealing a smart bike.