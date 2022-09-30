Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 held for damaging smart bike in Chandigarh

Updated on Sep 30, 2022 03:06 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration had rolled out public bike-sharing system across the city on August 12, 2021. So far, officials have received around 40 damaged bicycles

In the video, Abhishek Chaudhary, 23, of Kansal, who rears cattle for a living, is seen damaging the two-wheeler. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After a video of two persons damaging a smart bike was widely circulated on social media, the police arrested two persons, including a minor, on Thursday.

In the video, Abhishek Chaudhary, 23, of Kansal, who rears cattle for a living, is seen damaging the two-wheeler, which was part of the UT’s bike-sharing project, while the 17-year-old boy, a Class 11 student, recorded the act of vandalism.

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage up to 50) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The Chandigarh administration had rolled out public bike-sharing system across the city on August 12, 2021. So far, officials have received around 40 damaged bicycles. In October 2021, a 21-year-old from Bihar was arrested for stealing a smart bike.

