2 held for stealing mobile phones, accessories in Ludhiana
2 held for stealing mobile phones, accessories in Ludhiana

Nineteen mobile phones, 30 mobile chargers, 33 earphones, 38 data cables, four fast chargers, three boost chargers, nine smart chargers, four USB chargers and four memory cards were recovered from the accused
Two men, who had robbed two mobile phone stores, in Sherpur and Transport Nagar were arrested. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men, who had robbed two mobile phone stores, in Sherpur and Transport Nagar were arrested on Friday.

Nineteen mobile phones, 30 mobile chargers, 33 earphones, 38 data cables, four fast chargers, three boost chargers, nine smart chargers, four USB chargers and four memory cards were recovered from the accused – Gupreet Singh, 34, of Islamganj, and Chandan Kumar, 20, of Janakpuri.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Buta Singh said the accused were arrested near Civil Hospital Chowk, following a tip off.

Their accomplices, Sonu Kumar alias Ram Chander of Islamganj, and Prince Kumar alias Tota of Indra Colony, to whom the accused used to sell the stolen material have been booked. The accused confessed to stealing mobile phones and accessories after breaking into shops in Fauji Market, Sherpur, on February 1 and in Transport Nagar on February 21.

The accused are already facing trials in different cases of snatching and burglary.

