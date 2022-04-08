Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles

The two accused of for stealing vehicles, theft at a house in Hallomajra were arrested following a tip off; police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession.
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra.

The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession.

Detailing the arrests, police said, “On April 5, we got a tip off that two men who are involved in house theft of Hallo Majra, were spotted in Khuda Lahora. Police apprehended the accused near the botanical garden. During interrogation, they confessed to having stolen from residential areas of Deep Complex and Hallo Majra.”

“One of the accused also confessed to stealing two motorcycles from Hallo Majra and another from Panchkula. He installed fake registration plates on the stolen two-wheelers. However, both the motorcycles have been recovered,” police added.

The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The two were produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

