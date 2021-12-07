Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held with stolen motorcycles and illegal pistol in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

2 held with stolen motorcycles and illegal pistol in Ludhiana

Two bike-borne men, accused of stealing motorcycles from different parts of the Ludhiana, were arrested while they were crossing the Canal Bridge in Majri village
The accused admitted to have stolen the motorcycles from different parts of Ludhiana city, when they failed to produce the registration papers for their vehicles. A frisking revealed an illegal pistol in their possession. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men were arrested with stolen motorcycles and an illegal pistol on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the bike-borne accused, Gaurav Kumar and Kulwinder Singh of Sihala village of Samrala, while they were crossing the Canal Bridge in Majri village.

The accused admitted to have stolen the motorcycles from different parts of the city when they failed to produce the registration papers for their vehicles. A .32-bore pistol was also recovered from their possession when they were frisked.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said they are questioning the accused to find out where they procured the weapon and what was their motive.

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit with intent to commit forgery), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

