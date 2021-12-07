2 held with stolen motorcycles and illegal pistol in Ludhiana

Two men were arrested with stolen motorcycles and an illegal pistol on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the bike-borne accused, Gaurav Kumar and Kulwinder Singh of Sihala village of Samrala, while they were crossing the Canal Bridge in Majri village.

The accused admitted to have stolen the motorcycles from different parts of the city when they failed to produce the registration papers for their vehicles. A .32-bore pistol was also recovered from their possession when they were frisked.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said they are questioning the accused to find out where they procured the weapon and what was their motive.

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit with intent to commit forgery), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.