Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 IAS, 5 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

2 IAS, 5 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Punjab government transfers 2 IAS and 5 PCS officers; Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari appointed as principal secretary, water supply and sanitation.

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred two IAS and five PCS officers.

The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred two IAS and five PCS officers.

According to the orders, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari has been appointed as principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, with additional charge of financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats. Tanu Kashyap has been appointed as secretary, higher education and language.

Among the PCS officers, Sanjeev Sharma has been appointed as director public instructions (DPI schools) replacing Anand Sagar Sharma who has now been posted as joint secretary, home affairs and justice.

Avikesh Gupta (general manager, personnel and admin Punsup) has been appointed as secretary school education board replacing Rambir Singh (IAS).

Amarpreet Singh, estate officer, Jalandhar development authority has been posted as director, State Council for Technical Education and Research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab government chandigarh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP