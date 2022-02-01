2 illegal pistols found in Ludhiana garbage dump

Two illegal pistols were found in a garbage dump on a vacant plot in Laxman Nagar of Daba on Sunday.

Cops suspect that the pistols could have been smuggled into the city to cause an unrest ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said he was patrolling the area with his team, when they came across a bag containing sharp-edged weapons, a .12 bore pistol and a .315 bore pistol.

“With the police ramping up security, it is possible that anti-social elements may have left their weapons in the garbage dump, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act. Police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.