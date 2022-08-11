2 jail inmates escape from Sirsa hospital after attacking cops

Two jail inmates, who were undergoing treatment at the Sirsa Civil Hospital, escaped from the window of the hospital on Wednesday.

As per information, Sonu of Sirsa village and Kaka Singh of Punjab’s Bathinda were undergoing jail terms in an attempt to murder case and they were lodged at the Sirsa jail. After they complained of some health issues, the duo was brought to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa.

A spokesman of the Sirsa police said they were admitted to a specially designated ward for prisoners at the Civil Hospital.

“Two cops were deployed there and they fled while attacking the policemen. Then, they broke the windowpane of the room and escaped. In this scuffle, constable Krishan Kumar sustained injuries and he is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A manhunt has been launched to nab both of the inmates,” the spokesman added.