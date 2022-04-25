2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018

Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. The duo was identified as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan and linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM, the spokesperson revealed.

“As per police records, both were A-category terrorists and active since 2018 in areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts,” the spokesman said.

Police said both slain men had a history of terror crimes, including attacks on police and security forces, abduction of security personnel, civilian atrocities, IED attacks and weapon looting.

“Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.

Police have recovered two AK-series rifles, seven AK-series magazines, nine grenades, two pouches and ₹7,000 cash from the encounter site.

“All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes,” the spokesman said.

A case vide FIR No. 51/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Kulgam police station and investigation has been initiated.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosive materials, if any,” the spokesman said.

The encounter had erupted on Saturday after a search operation by Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 RR was held following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in Mirhama area. As the search party proceeded towards the area, the terrorists opened fire at them, prompting the forces to retaliate.

The encounter came a day after two JeM terrorist were killed in a pre-dawn gunfight near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu. Police said a purported attempt by the Pakistan-based terror outfit to carry out a suicide attack near the army camp was foiled, days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed in the incident.

