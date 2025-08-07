2 killed, 4 injured in Mohali oxygen plant blast

Two workers were killed and four others injured as a powerful explosion ripped through an industrial gas supply unit in Mohali’s Phase 9 on Wednesday morning when oxygen cylinders were being loaded onto a truck. The kin of victims in an inconsolable state at the mishap site, in Industrial Area, Phase 9, Mohali, on Wednesday. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)

Police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the supervisors of the unit, Hi-Tech Gases, which deals in the supply of oxygen cylinders, industrial gas tanks, and special gases.

According to officials, the impact of the blast was so severe that nearly 40 cylinders were hurled across the yard and the victims bodies left severely dismembered.

The deceased have been identified as Devinder Kumar, 27, and Mohammad Asif, 25, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The injured are Sarvesh, 45, Sachin, 24, Ashok, 44, and Akbar, 50. They are under treatment at the Phase 6 civil hospital.

The families of the deceased were in an inconsolable state and staged a nearly two-hour protest at the site, demanding a thorough probe and compensation.

Asif’s father, Akbar Ali, who works at the same unit, said, “We have been working here for a long time. Nothing like this has happened before. I don’t know whose fault it is but they must be held accountable. I have lost my son. This pain is unbearable.”

Devinder’s brother Pawan said, “My brother had been working here for two-and-a-half years. This morning, he had stayed back after his shift for an extra ₹200. His body has been so badly mutilated that we have only found his head.”

Deputy superintendent of police, City -2, Harsimran Bal said the factory supervisors have been booked under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Phase 11 police station.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans, who oversaw the rescue operations, said, “The unit supplied nitrogen and oxygen cylinders to various firms and hospitals. Around 9 am today, two men were loading cylinders onto a truck when one exploded. The two workers died on the spot. We are investigating all possible causes, including human error. It is too early to comment on the exact reason.”

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the administration had taken cognisance of the incident. “A police inquiry has been marked to DSP City II, Mohali, and he has been asked to submit a report within a week. While the exact cause cannot be confirmed as of now, preliminary investigations suggest that the cylinder may have suffered an impact during loading, triggering the blast,” she said.