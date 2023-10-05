2 killed in Bhiwani firecracker factory explosion, owner booked

A boy and a girl working in a private firecracker manufacturing unit were charred to death in an explosion at the factory in Bhiwani’s Badsi village on Wednesday, the police said.

The victims were identified as Muskan ,18, and Sachin, 19. Both of them hailed from Uttar Pradesh. They were staying with their family at Badsi village and were working in a private firecracker unit.

Villagers said they were unaware that firecrackers were being manufactured there.

Bawani Khera police station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar said that the incident took place at 2 pm when the fire broke out in the factory due to a gas cylinder explosion.

The SHO said that the land where the factory was established belonged to Bala and Sadhu of Badsi village, but it was being run by a man belonging to Hansi in Hisar.

“During probe it came to the fore that the factory owner had hired labourers from UP two weeks ago and they were making firecrackers without permission. The factory owner had been booked and he is at large,” the SHO added.

He said that explosive material was recovered from the factory.

“Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The family members of the victims alleged negligence on the part of the factory owner. The bodies were sent to Bhiwani civil hospital for the post-mortem examination,” he added.

He said that the firecrackers were being manufactured for the upcoming Diwali festival and huge stocks of firecrackers were recovered from the unit.

