Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 killed in Jalandhar road accident
chandigarh news

2 killed in Jalandhar road accident

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The accident took place after the car the victims were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle before ramming into a tree at Gurbanta Singh Marg in Jalandhar.
By HT Correspondent

Two persons in their 40s were killed and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with an unidentified vehicle before ramming into a tree at Gurbanta Singh Marg in Jalandhar.

The victims were identified as Jaskaran Singh of Jalandhar and Banke of Chandigarh. Those injured have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Raj Kumar.

Passersby rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital where Jaskaran and Banke people were declared brought dead.

A case of rash driving and death due to negligence of Indian Penal Code has been registered at the division number 4 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers protest against JP Dalal in Bhiwani

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Police use water cannon to disperse AAP workers trying to lay siege to guv’s house

HC asks ex-cricketer Yuvraj to appear before Haryana Police

Houston post office renamed in honour of slain Sikh cop
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP