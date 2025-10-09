2 killed in separate road mishaps in Mohali

Two men lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali on Monday evening. This comes less than a week after three motorcyclists lost their lives in the district – in mishaps reported from Kharar, Dera Bassi and Lalru – in a single day (Friday). Police registered cases under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in both incidents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the latest incident, an auto driver succumbed to his injuries after a speeding car rammed into his vehicle near Kheri Chowk, Kharar, around 6.30 pm. The victim was identified as Kulwinder Singh. His uncle, Jagga Singh, who was present at the spot, said, “My nephew had just reached the bus stop in Dubali village when a speeding car hit his auto from the back. Due to the impact, the auto overturned and left my nephew severely injured,” said Jagga.

He added that the car driver initially stopped to check but when he saw a large number of people gathering, he panicked, abandoned his car and fled on foot. Locals rushed Kulwinder to the Phase 6 civil hospital but due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed after a few hours.

The second accident was reported about an hour earlier, around 5.30 pm, on the Chunni-Landran road near a petrol pump. Kamaljeet Singh, 35, a mechanic from Chhapar Chiri, was riding a motorcycle with his friend Dipi when a bus, bearing registration number PB65AS9573, rammed into them. His elder brother, Harjinder Singh, who filed the police complaint, said the two were heading towards Landran. “The bus was overtaking at high speed and struck their motorcycle. The impact dragged them towards a pole. Both were injured, but my brother received critical injuries,” he said.

While Dipi was taken to Phase 6 hospital, Kamaljeet was rushed in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The bus driver abandoned his bus on the road and fled the spot,” Harjinder added, demanding strict action.

