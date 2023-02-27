2 lakh robbed from transport company employee in Ludhiana

An unidentified man snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh cash from an employee of a transport company near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal on Monday evening. The accused was captured in the footage of CCTVs installed in the area. The accused was captured in the footage of CCTVs installed in the area. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Jassi, employee of Jujhar Transport Company, said that he was going to office after collecting payments from the employees of the buses of the transport company. He said when he was climbing the stairs to reach the office, a man snatched the bag and fled. The victim raised an alarm and gave a chase to the accused, but he managed to escape.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer at division number 5 police station said that the police are trying to trace the accused. An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused.