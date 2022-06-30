2 LeT militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two LeT militants in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, besides arresting one hybrid militant and one associate in Bandipora and Budgam districts.

Police said that acting on specific input regarding the presence of militants in Nowpora, Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (9RR) in the said area.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on, CRPF (18Bn) also joined the operation. In the ensuing encounter, two local categorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police spokesman said in a statement.

Police identified the militants as Yasir Wani of Wangund, Kulgam and Raees Manzoor, a resident of Chotipora, Shopian.

“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities.”

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the operation as a big success as the operation site was very close to national highway (yatra route).

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle and one pistol were recovered from the site of encounter.”

Police said that in Bandipora, acting on specific input, Police along with Army (14RR) and CRPF (3rdBn) at a joint checkpoint established at Papchan area of Bandipora arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT. “He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam alias Farhaan of Nadihal Bandipora. During interrogation/questioning, he disclosed that on the directions of proscribed terror outfit LeT he has made a hideout inside his shop at Nadihal Market where LeT terrorists namely Hyder alias Abu Muslim, Abu Ismail, Abu Hamza Okasha and Gulzar used to stay,” the spokesman said, adding that he also confessed that they had kept arms and ammunition inside the said hideout, which they were planning to provide to new recruits from north Kashmir particularly youths from Bandipora to strengthen the LeT Cadre and to enhance terrorist-related activities.

“Subsequent to the above disclosure, the said hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress,” the spokesman said.

Police in Budgam also arrested one more terrorist associate of LeT who was identified as Showkat Ahmed Ganie alias RK of Shiekhpora Wathoora, Chadoora.