2 linked to cross-border smuggling arrested with 2.2kg heroin, 6 pistols in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: In a crackdown on cross-border smuggling networks, Punjab Police busted an illegal arms and drug trafficking module allegedly linked to handlers across the International Border, arresting two persons and recovering 2.225 kg of heroin, six sophisticated foreign-made pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession. Punjab Police busted an illegal arms and drug trafficking module allegedly linked to handlers across the International Border, arresting two persons and recovering 2.225 kg of heroin, six sophisticated foreign-made pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukh (23), of Chicha village, and Harjinder Singh, alias Jinder (37), of Lodhi Gujjar village, both in Amritsar district. The accused are stated to be habitual offenders and have previously faced criminal cases involving kidnapping and illegal possession of weapons.

The recovered arsenal includes one China-made .30-bore pistol, two Austria-made 9mm Glock pistols, one US-made 9mm Glock pistol and two Turkey-made .30-bore pistols, along with 12 live cartridges.

According to the DGP, preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in direct contact with cross-border smugglers and allegedly received consignments of heroin and sophisticated weapons through drones sent from across the border. The contraband was subsequently supplied to criminal elements operating in different parts of Punjab.

Sharing details of the operation, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the breakthrough was achieved on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

A police team intercepted and arrested Sukhdev Singh and recovered 2.225 kg heroin from his possession. During interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in drug smuggling and revealed that the seized heroin consignment was intended for further distribution through a network of peddlers.

The investigation subsequently led police to another accused, Harjinder Singh, who was arrested in possession of four sophisticated pistols. During questioning, Harjinder disclosed information regarding additional concealed weapons, leading police teams to recover two more pistols from a location he identified.

Police officials said investigations also established that Sukhdev was wanted in another criminal case registered at Chheharta police station. In that case, four of his associates had earlier been arrested with seven pistols and 12 live cartridges, indicating his continued involvement in illegal arms trafficking.

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the operation. The first FIR has been registered under Sections 21 and 21-C of the NDPS Act at Chheharta police station on May 26, while another FIR, dated May 29, has been registered under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act at the Cantonment police station.