Thursday, May 15, 2025
2 members of Mewati gang involved in ATM thefts, cow smuggling held on Delhi outskirts

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
May 15, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Two members of a Mewati gang, known for its involvement in a series of ATM thefts and cow smuggling in Haryana and Rajasthan, were arrested in Delhi’s outskirts, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Mahindra Bolero car and found the two men inside with a loaded pistol each. (HT File)

Sabir, 29, a native of Nuh in Haryana, and Munfed, 25, of Rajasthan, were nabbed on Tuesday in a raid near Bamnauli village on the Bijwasan-Najafgarh road in southwest Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a Mahindra Bolero car and found the two men inside with a loaded pistol each.

According to police, Sabir is a habitual offender with past involvement in at least six criminal cases, including ATM thefts and violations under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausanvardhan Act.

On October 8, 2021, an ATM was uprooted in Chirawa and cash to tune of 12.6 lakh was stolen from it.In another attempt the next day, the same criminals tried to tamper with another ATM at Mandrela Mod in Chirawa, but failed.

Sabir was wanted in both cases.

Police said he was also part of a cow smuggling operation in Dharuhera last year. In a raid, then, police rescued four cattle heads and arrested three people. Sabir managed to escape.

Munfed, with two prior cases against him in Rajasthan, reportedly joined Sabir’s gang after struggling to support his family.

