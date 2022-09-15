2 militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar city on Wednesday night.

The J&K Police said the militants killed in the encounter have been associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and were involved in the attack on a non-local labourer, who hailed from West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The neutralised terrorists were identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama and Shahid Ahmad,” said additional director general of police (ADGP).

“They were involved in terror attack on a labourer, Muneer ul Islam of West Bengal on September 2 in Pulwama,” the ADGP said.

In the evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles launched an operation in the Nowgam area after they got an input about presence of militants in the area, a defence spokesperson said. The brief encounter ended with the killing of two local militants.