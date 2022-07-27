2 minor sisters fished out from Karnal canal, kin allege murder

A day after two minor sisters went missing, police fished out their bodies from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Tuesday.

The victims, aged 15 and 12, had left home around 6pm on July 24, but did not return. The victims’ family had registered an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting a person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Ram Nagar police station. While the girls’ kin have alleged murder, police officers associated with the investigation said that the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after the recovery of the bodies, the family sought a fair investigation into their death.

Ram Nagar police station in-charge Kiran said, “Section 302 (murder) has also been added to the FIR that had been registered under Section 365 of the IPC.” The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem examination.