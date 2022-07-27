2 minor sisters fished out from Karnal canal, kin allege murder
A day after two minor sisters went missing, police fished out their bodies from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Tuesday.
The victims, aged 15 and 12, had left home around 6pm on July 24, but did not return. The victims’ family had registered an FIR under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting a person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Ram Nagar police station. While the girls’ kin have alleged murder, police officers associated with the investigation said that the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
Soon after the recovery of the bodies, the family sought a fair investigation into their death.
Ram Nagar police station in-charge Kiran said, “Section 302 (murder) has also been added to the FIR that had been registered under Section 365 of the IPC.” The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem examination.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
