2 minors among 3 raped in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Three incidents of rape, including two of minors, were reported in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday in which the accused are yet to be arrested.

In the first case, the Tarn Taran police have booked Gurpreet Singh of Dall village, which falls under Bhikhiwind tehsil of the district, under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 18 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for raping a 13-year-old girl.

In the police complaint, the survivor’s mother said, “The accused and his wife had come to our house as we have family relations. At around 2pm, my 13-year-old daughter was alone in the house, Gurpreet attempted rape on her. When my daughter raised the alarm, the accused pushed her and fled from the house.”

In another incident, the accused, identified as Jajj of Nangal Guru village of Amritsar district, was booked at Jandiala police station under Section 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The rape survivor in her police complaint said, “I was in a market where the accused saw me and forcefully took me inside his house. There, he attempted to rape me, and I started shouting. My mother, who was searching for me in the market, heard my screams and rushed to rescue me. The accused then fled from the spot and is still absconding.”

In the third case, the husband of a 31-year-old woman said, “My wife is suffering from depression for the past three years and she is undergoing treatment at Amritsar mental hospital. At around 1pm on Saturday, she left our house and went to Khalchian village. When she didn’t return till evening, I started searching for her and later got to know that she was at the bus stand. When I reached there, she told me that one Meharban Singh of Sarna (Gurdaspur district), raped her at Khalchian bus stand.”

Based on the complaint, the Amritsar police on Sunday booked Meharban under Section 376-B of the IPC and are making efforts to nab him.