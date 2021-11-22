2 missing Chandigarh boys traced to Amritsar Railway Station

Two boys aged 13 and 10 who ran away from home to avoid going to school have been traced to Amritsar railway station.

A resident of Manimajra had on the evening of November 19 lodged a complaint with the police stating that his 13-year-old son and his friend aged 10 had left the house at around 11am, but not returned. A kidnapping case had been registered at Manimajra police station.

The police started search operations and also shared information of the kids with Railway protection force (RPF) Chandigarh. The children were traced to Amritsar Railway Station by Government Railway police (GRP) at about 6 am on November 20 and were brought back to Chandigarh.

The children told the police that their parents forced them for study, but they do not want to do so. After medical examination, both boys were handed over to their parents.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Student leader demands martyr status for fallen farmers

Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) led by general secretary Rajkaran Singh Baidwan held a candle light march at Sohana Gurdwara on Saturday demanding that the Union government give martyr status to farmers who died during the protest against the farm bills. The members observed two minutes silence and paid tribute to the farmers. Baidwan said that the repealing of the three farm laws is a good step, but it has come very late.

Free dental check-up camp held

The department of public health dentistry of Sri Sukhmani Dental College organised a free dental check-up and awareness camp on Sunday. A team along with Dr Ramandeep Kaur Sohi examined local residents and informed them about proper brushing techniques and various tips to maintain oral health.

UT man held with 250-gm charas

A resident of Khuda Ali Sher was arrested with 250-gram charas near the beat box in Sector 27, Chandigarh, during a checking on Saturday evening. The accused has been identified as Shadab, 22. A drugs case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.

Man nabbed with stolen bike

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested resident of Sector 52 while riding a stolen motorcycle with fake registration number near the under bridge in Sector 11. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar alias Gaini Police said that the motorcycle was registered in Delhi. Later, they found that it had been stolen from Nayagaon.

Ex-senator writes to Naidu for reopening PU campus

Dr Subhash Sharma, state general secretary of the BJP and former senator of Panjab University (PU), has written to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, seeking his intervention for the reopening of campus for all students. Sharma said that unfortunately not all departments have reopened at the varsity and students are suffering due to the apathy of administration. In his letter to Naidu, he said that when the entire country is in “unlock mode”, the reopening of the campus is being delayed.

National Pharmacy Week celebrated

To acknowledge the invaluable contributions made by pharmacists and technicians towards patient care in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and other healthcare settings, Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, organised a series of webinars and competitions during National Pharmacy Week that ended on Sunday. Various activities including poster presentation, debate, quiz and declamation were conducted. Dr Anshu Kataria, chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the event.

‘Obesity can led to comorbid conditions’

Dr Gurvinder Singh Jammu, director and surgery department head at Jammu Hospital, Jalandhar, while interacting with media persons, explained why obesity should not be taken lightly. He said obesity is a complex disease that can contribute to the growth of associated comorbid conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infertility and cancer. Obesity treatment plans aim to limit weight gain, and eventually help patients reach and stay at a healthy weight, he said.