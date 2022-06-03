2 mobile phones seized from inmates in Ferozepur jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two mobile phones have been recovered from two gangsters lodged in the Central Jail, Ferozepur, on Wednesday. A case under Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against the accused
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Two mobile phones have been recovered from two gangsters lodged in the Central Jail, Ferozepur, on Wednesday.

Sukhjinder Singh, assistant superintendent, Central Jail, Ferozepur, in a complaint to the police stated that during a special search operation of cell number 3 of Block 2, a mobile phone without a SIM card was recovered from gangster Rajnish of Phagwara district, Kapurthala. Meanwhile, another mobile phone without a SIM card was recovered from gangster Ravi Kumar of Tarn Taran during the search in Cell number 6 of the same block.

A case under Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Within the last 48 hours, it’s the second incident when mobile phones were recovered from gangsters lodged in the local jail as on Tuesday, three mobiles with SIM cards were recovered from three gangsters lodged here.

