2 months on, Covid claims another life in J&K

After over two months, a coronavirus-related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

While 19 people tested positive for the virus on Monday , one person succumbed to the disease in Jammu. For the past few days, the UT has been reporting over 20 coronavirus cases per day. As many as 32 cases were reported on Sunday, 27 on Saturday, 22 each on Friday and Thursday, 25 on Wednesday and 18 on Tuesday.

Since mid-April, the union territory had been recording fresh cases in single digits and no deaths. Urging people to take precautions, Mohammad Salim Khan, head of community medicine at government medical college, Srinagar, said, “Covid is back in Kashmir (fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, chills). Stay Alert.Mask-up outdoors.”

In another tweet he said: “Mask up and relax. The Covid variant seems to cause mild illness, affecting mainly the upper respiratory tract.”

The third wave of Covid had peaked in January and ebbed by February-end. As many as 12 patients recovered, prompting the active cases to reach 163, of which 54 are in Kashmir and 109 in Jammu. So far, the UT has detected 4,54,520 cases, of which 4,753 people have succumbed.

