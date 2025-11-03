2 more associates of gangsters linked to BKI arrested in Gurdaspur

The Punjab Police have arrested two more operatives of radicalised gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal, alias Gullu, both associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The duo was allegedly tasked by their handlers based abroad to carry out targeted killings of rival gang members in the state, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Kalanaur police station. (Shutterstock)

He said the Gurdaspur police also recovered three .32 calibre pistols, along with live cartridges and magazines, from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lovedeep Singh, alias Love, a resident of Bains village in Nawanshahr, and Tek Chand, alias Tinku, of Beesla village in Behram, SBS Nagar.

The development follows the arrest of two other operatives of the same gang a day earlier, who were linked to two recent firing incidents associated with extortion. Police had recovered a sophisticated 9mm pistol from them at that time.

DGP Yadav said a preliminary investigation revealed the accused were directed by handlers operating from abroad to carry out targeted killings of rival gang members as part of a larger conspiracy to spread terror and unrest in Punjab. He added that further investigation is underway.

Providing operational details, deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Sandeep Goel said acting on a tip-off, police teams from Gurdaspur, under the supervision of SSP Aaditya, arrested the duo from Adda Bakshiwal at Kalanaur, Gurdaspur. The operation was led by DSP, Kalanaur, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, SI Gurwinder Singh (in-charge, special team, Gurdaspur), and SHO, Kalanaur, Jatinder Singh.

The DIG added that more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

SSP Aaditya said that in addition to the weapons, police also impounded a white-coloured Volkswagen Jetta car without a registration number, which was being used to carry out criminal activities.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Kalanaur police station.