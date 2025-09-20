2 nabbed with 4kg heroin in Muktsar

Police arrested two smugglers and seized 4kg of heroin from their possession in Muktsar on Friday. The heroin seized by police.

“In a major blow to narco-terror networks, Sri Muktsar Sahib Police busted a drug supply racket by arresting two drug smugglers and recovering 4kg heroin from their possession. This recovery is the result of a meticulously planned, two-month-long source-based operation,” Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said.