2 nabbed with 4kg heroin in Muktsar

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said.
Police arrested two smugglers and seized 4kg of heroin from their possession in Muktsar on Friday.
“In a major blow to narco-terror networks, Sri Muktsar Sahib Police busted a drug supply racket by arresting two drug smugglers and recovering 4kg heroin from their possession. This recovery is the result of a meticulously planned, two-month-long source-based operation,” Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.
