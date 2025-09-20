Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 nabbed with 4kg heroin in Muktsar

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 08:04 am IST

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said.

Police arrested two smugglers and seized 4kg of heroin from their possession in Muktsar on Friday.

The heroin seized by police.
The heroin seized by police.

“In a major blow to narco-terror networks, Sri Muktsar Sahib Police busted a drug supply racket by arresting two drug smugglers and recovering 4kg heroin from their possession. This recovery is the result of a meticulously planned, two-month-long source-based operation,” Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to expose the entire network, including its forward and backward linkages, the DGP said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 nabbed with 4kg heroin in Muktsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On