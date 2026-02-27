2 Panchkula residents lose ₹36L to cyber fraudsters

Two residents were duped of over ₹36 lakh in an online investment fraud after being lured through social media and messaging platforms with promises of high returns. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, a 35-year-old resident of Sector 21, reported that she was cheated of ₹24.7 lakh in a fake stock trading and IPO scam. According to the complainant, she came across an advertisement on Facebook on October 29, 2025, and clicked on a link that added her to a group where stock trading activities were being discussed. Members of the group promised profits of up to 20% on stock purchases.

On November 13, she downloaded a trading application from Play Store, after which the fraudsters created her profile and guided her about trading activities. Between November 17 and December 16, she transferred multiple amounts from her savings account to bank accounts provided by the accused, investing a total of ₹24.7 lakh in the name of stock purchases.

The fraudsters later showed her an IPO allotment worth ₹1.2 crore, and her account reflected a balance of ₹46.2 lakh, including supposed profits. However, when she attempted to withdraw the amount, it was put on hold. The complainant was then asked to deposit an additional ₹74.7 lakh as a “pending amount” to process the withdrawal. Realising she had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint on the cybercrime portal on December 12. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

Trying to invest in US dollars, Sector 20 resident loses ₹11.6L

In the second case, a 39-year-old resident of Sector 20, alleged that he was duped of ₹11.6 lakh in an online investment scam. He received a WhatsApp call on February 18 from a person offering investment opportunities in US dollars. He was subsequently added to a group named “Quantum Capital,” where he was sent a website link. The fraudsters created his login credentials and shared a UPI ID for making investments.

The victim initially transferred ₹7,000 the following day. After gaining his trust, the accused persuaded him to invest larger sums. He continued transferring money until February 24, 2026. Whenever he attempted to withdraw funds, he was asked to deposit additional amounts. Upon realising that he had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint with the cybercrime authorities. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.