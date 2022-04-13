2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules

Two members of the Panjab University (PU) senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC). They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this.

Senators Rajat Sandhir and Jatinder Grover have proposed the amendments in view of the recent notification of central service rules for UT employees and changes in service conditions of teachers proposed by regulatory bodies from time to time.

The senators have proposed that all full-time members of the teaching staff as defined in regulation 1.1 of Chapter V (A) be allowed to retire at the age of 65 as mentioned under UGC regulations. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60. They have proposed the same for full-time teachers of non-government colleges affiliated to the university.

Moreover, they have proposed that the conditions of service including pay scales of teachers be governed by UGC.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

PU senate: Chancellor’s order conveyed to candidates

The candidates, whose election was not approved by Vice-President Of India M Venkaiah Naidu, received the order in this regard from the university on Tuesday. The candidates had pointed out that the chancellor’s order was circulated last week but not shared with them, even though they were the affected parties. The chancellor had rejected the election of all six candidates who had won from the constituency of faculties of PU senate after some petitions raised questions on the voters’ list. The registrar has been ordered to conduct fresh elections for the constituency.

Man wanted in 8 cases arrested

The Panchkula police have arrested a resident of Raipur Rani who was wanted in eight cases. The accused has been identified as Goldy. DSP Aman Kumar from the crime branch said seven cases were registered against Goldy from 2014 to 2017 for offences, including assault and firing shots in the air. On February 6, 2022, he, along with his accomplices, had attacked one Sinder Pal of Narayanpur. A case was registered under Sections 285,323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. Police had also announced a reward money of ₹5,000. He has been sent to three-day police remand.

Theft at Sector 24 pet shop

Thieves stole a pick-up truck, ₹1.2 lakh in cash and three mobile phones from a pet shop in Sector 24 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. The shop owner, Ramal Kumar of Sector 15, said the thieves broke the lock of his shop’s shutter to break in and commit the theft. A case under Sections 379 (theft), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

25-year-old vehicle thief arrested

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch have solved three cases of vehicle theft with the arrest of a 25-year-old man. The accused has been identified as Irshan Ahmed, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, and three bikes were recovered from him which were reported stolen on April 8. He was arrested near Khuda Lahora bridge while he was going to dispose off a stolen motorcycle to a scrap dealer.

257 info stickers issued to registered autos by traffic police

A total of 257 information stickers have been issued to registered auto drivers under the campaign which was initiated by Chandigarh Traffic Police in association with State Transport Authority from April 5. The driver and owner information sticker is mandatory for every auto rickshaw registered under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh Administration, the absence of which will invite a challan. Unauthorised autos will not be allowed to ply in the city.

Holidays on April 14, 15: RLA reschedules appointments

In view of the public holidays on April 14 and 15, the applicants who booked their appointments for these two days for submission of files at the office of Registering and Licensing Authority, Sector 17, and Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, will be attended to alphabetically from April 18 to 22. As per the new schedule, applicants whose names start with alphabets “A to C” can visit on April 18, “D to J” on April 19, “K to O” on April 20, “P to R” on April 21 and “S to Z” on April 22. No applicant will be entertained outside this schedule.

