2 Punjab cops arrested, 1 detained for forgery of promotion orders

The UT police arrested two Punjab cops while detaining another one for alleged involvement in forgery of promotion orders of 11 Punjab police personnel issued under the name of former Punjab director general of police (DGP).

Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Bahadur and Mani Katoch, both working with Punjab police. As per sources, Sandeep is superintendent while Mani is a head constable and is among the 11 Punjab police personnel whose names figured on the list. Sources added that Mani, according to the forged order, was to be promoted as “officiating ASI with immediate effect.”

Sources revealed that another person had been detained while an inspector posted in Mohali police lines and a dismissed sub-inspector of Punjab police were being questioned at the time of filing of this report.

“We have arrested two persons and questioning of others is on,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (SP, City), Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh police had on January 12 registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint of a deputy superintendent of police, on behalf of the Punjab Police, alleging forgery of promotion orders. The promotion orders were of constables, senior constables, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, including the gunman of the former director general of Punjab (DGP). Sources said the orders were issued directing the units concerned to issue separate orders of promotion.

These letters were purportedly issued on January 8 in the name of former Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya, the day the model code of conduct was enforced in the state with the announcement of assembly elections. In reality, no such orders were issued, claim sources.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 464 (false document in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, or to receive any money, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

