2 Punjab cops selected for President’s police medal for distinguished service

Recognising services of Punjab Police officers, the Union ministry of home affairs on Sunday announced to award President’s police medal for distinguished service to Punjab director bureau of investigation (BOI) B Chandra Sekhar and inspector general of police (IGP, intelligence) Jatinder Singh Aulakh.

Punjab director bureau of investigation (BOI) B Chandra Sekhar. (HT File)

Similarly, six Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including AIG zonal CID Amritsar Varinder Singh, DCP law-and-order Amritsar Parminder Singh Bhandal, DSP IRB Ludhiana Daljit Singh, DSP Commando Battalion Bahadurgarh Sanjeev Kumar, DSP PRTC Jahan Khelan Harjit Singh and DSP CID Jalandhar Harbhajan Lal are the officers have been selected for the police medal for meritorious services.

Other officials who received police medal for meritorious services include inspector Raj Kumar, sub-inspector (SI) Sampuran Singh, SI Rajesh Kumar, SI Ram Darshan, SI Chander Parkash, SI Sakandar Singh, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Manjit Singh and ASI Prit Pal Singh.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees, and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of home affairs for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the state police.