2 PWD engineers suspended for substandard road repair work in Kharar

2 PWD engineers suspended for substandard road repair work in Kharar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:12 AM IST

The assistant engineers — Mahesh Kumar Sharma and Rajesh Kauda — have been suspended under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

The minister said the two officials carried out repair work on the road connecting Tiur to Jakar Majra in Kharar while ignoring standards. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has suspended two public works department (PWD) assistant engineers for substandard road repair work in Mohali.

The minister said the two officials carried out repair work on the road connecting Tiur to Jakar Majra in Kharar while ignoring standards.

He said apart from the two officials, two employees — Sogandh Singh Bhullar, executive engineer, construction division number 1, PWD, and Dilpreet Singh, sub-divisional engineer, construction sub-division number 2, PWD — had been told to send clarification in the matter within four days.

