2 Rajasthan-based drug peddlers held with heroin in Amritsar

: The Punjab Police on Monday arrested two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers and recovered 13 kg of heroin from their possession near the Verka Bypass in Amritsar, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhvir Singh, alias Kala, and Binder Singh, alias Bindu, both residents of Rajasthan.

Yadav said the Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, had received a tip-off that two persons travelling in a bus were trying to smuggle a huge quantity of heroin to Rajasthan and they were expected to get down from the bus near the Verka Bypass.

He said a police team led by the AIG, CI, Amarjit Singh Bajwa laid a naka near the Verka Bypass and arrested both accused when they alighted from the bus with a bag carrying 13 kg of heroin.

Bajwa said further investigations in the case was on to find out the source and where it was supposed to be delivered.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.