2 special trains to run between Kalka, Koti from today

Almost two months after rail operations were suspended on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line due to the damage caused by heavy rains, the railways has given a green light to run two pairs of special unreserved trains between Kalka and Koti from Tuesday.

The decision came after Ambala divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia and officers from the engineering, electrical and other departments of the railways inspected the site on Monday.

Several spells of heavy rainfall this monsoon led to 214 incidents of damage to the UNESCO World heritage section, due to which rail operations remain suspended since July 9. As per the DRM this is the worst damage the track has sustained in its history of 122 years, since the 96.6-km narrow-gauge rail line was made operational by the British in 1903.

Senior divisional commercial manager Naveen Kumar said the two special trains will have stoppages at Taqsal, Gumman stations and seven coaches (two sleeper class, one general, three second sitting and one first class.)

He said that “Special-1” will depart from Kalka at 7am to reach Koti at 7:55 am and will start its return journey at 8:37 am to reach Kalka at 9:15 am.

“Special-2” will depart from Kalka at 3pm reaching Koti at 3:55 pm and will start its return journey from Koti at 4:20 pm, reaching Kalka at 5:15 pm.

The DRM said, “To provide alternative transportation to locals and tourists, we have decided to start these trains after a trial run was conducted and tracks were found fit for operations. Further, we will try to resume operations till Dharampur in the next 10 days, followed by Solan and Shimla with similar targets this month.”

