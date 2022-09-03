2 students among 4 shot at on Rohtak varsity campus

: Four persons, including two students, were shot at by three men over a monetary dispute at the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened outside the directorate of distance education in the varsity at 6.10 pm when Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya had just left the campus after inaugurating the newly constructed faculty developmental centre amid high security.

The injured have been identified as Sushil Hooda, former NSUI representative at MDU, Kuldeep Hooda, a constable in Haryana police, both residents of Assan village in Rohtak, Vidit of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar and Harsh of Kheri Asra village in Rohtak. Sushil Hooda is considered to be close to the Hooda family.

They have been rushed to a private hospital. Doctors at the hospital told HT that three persons are out of danger, while one is critical and his health is improving.

In his complaint, Vijay, a resident of Rohtak, said he had a monetary dispute with Deepak Baniwal, a resident of a village in Rohtak and the latter owed him ₹ 6.40 lakhs.

“We had called Deepak inside the MDU campus. He along with two others reached outside the directorate of distance education. Deepak told us he can give only ₹ 2 lakh. When we asked him to pay at least ₹ 4.40 lakh, he refused,” Vijay said in his complaint.

“Deepak then along with one of his aides fired shots in which my four friends sustained injuries,” he added.

A team of forensic science laboratory (FSL) along with senior police officials reached the crime site. The SUV in which the injured persons came was severely damaged and the attackers managed to flee in their Scorpio car.

Hooda demands thorough probe

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda told HT over phone that there were serious lapses in the security at the university.

“The incident took place the same day the Haryana governor had visited the MDU campus. Rising crime is a serious issue and now it has reached inside the educational institute. A thorough probe should be carried out,” Hooda added.

Jannayak Janata party (JJP)’s student wing INSO’s MDU president Ravi Redhu said they had raised the issue of security lapses in the university various times but the vice-chancellor did not pay heed to their demand.

“Earlier, the V-C had attended a program of tainted student leaders, who had come out of jail and at that time also we had raised objections. Instead of tightening the security, the VC is busy in holding public relation activities. The incident took place a few minutes later when the governor had left the campus,” he added.

At the time of filing the copy, police were recording statements of injured persons and no FIR was registered. ENDS