Asked to get hair cut, 2 Haryana boys stab principal to death at Hisar school

A private school principal was stabbed to death by two teenage students on the premises of the institute in Hisar on Thursday, with the police claiming that the accused were angry, reportedly over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline. Police conducting investigation at the spot where the incident took place in a Hisar School on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victim, Jagbir Pannu, who ran Kartar memorial senior secondary school in Bass village in Hansi area, was rushed to a private hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

Hansi superintendent of police Amit Yashvardhan said both the accused were minors. “They are students of Class 11 and 12. They attacked the principal around 10.30 am with knives when other students were writing their internal exams. The principal suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack. We have recovered a foldable knife from the school premises and prima facie it appears that they killed the principal with the same knife,” the SP added.

“Preliminary investigation suggested that the school principal had reprimanded them for indiscipline and often asked them to tuck in their shirts and get their hair trimmed. If there was any personal rivalry between them, it will be revealed during the investigation,” said the SP.

. “However, the exact reason behind the incident will be known once we apprehend the accused and question them,” he added.

“We have identified both the attackers and registered a case of murder against them. Four teams have been formed to apprehend them. We have accessed the CCTV footage in which the accused can be seen running from the spot after attacking the principal,” said the SP.

When asked about threats issued by the accused on social media, the SP said that he suspected that the attackers might be influenced by some gang. In a purported social media video, the two minor accused claimed that they have killed the principal and their next target is a boy. The veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

Police officials said the victim’s body was sent to Hisar civil hospital for post-mortem examination.