2 teachers test positive in Jammu

Authorities in Jammu were sent into a tizzy as two teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus while the rapid antigen tests of five teachers at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Satwari, were unclear
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:34 AM IST
(Representative Photo/Reuters)

Authorities in Jammu were sent into a tizzy as two teachers tested positive for the novel coronavirus while the rapid antigen tests of five teachers at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Satwari, were unclear.

As a result, principal Surjit Singh, closed the school, which will be reopened on Monday after thorough sanitisation.

Director school education Dr Ravi Shanker Sharma said, “As per reports with me, only one teacher had tested positive, while the result of four others are awaited.”

The principal said, “One of our colleagues, who was on leave for five to six days, has tested positive. Therefore, the school was sanitised and other teachers underwent the teat in the school itself. The second teacher to test positive was also on leave. She has isolated herself,” he said.

The principal said the uncertain results of five other teachers, who were tested, had added to the confusion and panic.

“By then the health team that had conducted the test had returned. The teachers were mistakenly believed to be infected. However, they underwent a test at a private lab where three of them were tested negative while results of two others are awaited,” he said.

Jammu district commissioner Anshul Garg has now asked the five teachers to undergo another test on Friday at 10.30am.

As the school is an examination centre, it will be sanitised and re-opened. Following the surge, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has started opening schools in a staggered manner. The schools, private and public, have also been seeking indemnity bonds from the parents. However, many parents feel reluctant to send their children to schools.

Meenakshi Sharma, the mother of a Class-6 student of an elite school, said, “School authorities are seeking indemnity bond from the parents that says that should any untoward incident happen with the child, the school will not be held responsible. How can a small child take care of herself in school. Given the Covid surge, can’t they continue with e-learning system?”

Another parent, Mahesh Kaul also echoed similar views and said that the government should sense the gravity of the situation and should not risk the lives of small children.

“How can they expect Covid-apt behavior from small children? Can’t they see spiraling Covid surge,” he asked

