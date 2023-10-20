2 teenage girls end life in Fatehabad

Two teenage girls ended their life in Fatehabad on Wednesday evening after their school principal and a teacher seized their tablet given by the state government.

The sisters aged 19 and 17 were studying in Class 12 in a government school in Bhattu area. Fatehabad Sadar police station house officer (SHO) Yadvender Singh said a teacher of the school had taken a tablet from them on suspicion that they were misusing the device.

“ They have left behind a suicide note blaming five persons, including the teacher and principal, and a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them,” the SHO added.

