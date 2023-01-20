2 women among three arrested with 154 kg of ganja in Karnal

Three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested by a team of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau in Karnal and the police have recovered a consignment of 154 kg of ganja from their possession.

Police said the accused were arrested from Patti Kalyana village on Tuesday. The ASP, Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau, Lokesh Kumar said following a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Sandeep Kumar raided Sevadan’s residence at Patti Kalyana village and during the inspection, the team seized four bags of ganja weighing a total 154 kg.

He said during the investigation it was found that the accused used to bring the contraband from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sold it in Panipat with the help of local dealers at higher prices.

The ASP said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Samalkha police station.