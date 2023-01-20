Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 women among three arrested with 154 kg of ganja in Karnal

2 women among three arrested with 154 kg of ganja in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested by a team of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau in Karnal and the police have recovered a consignment of 154 kg of ganja from their possession.

A team of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau in Karnal arrested three drug peddlers and the police have recovered a consignment of 154 kg of ganja from their possession.
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested by a team of the Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau in Karnal and the police have recovered a consignment of 154 kg of ganja from their possession.

Police said the accused were arrested from Patti Kalyana village on Tuesday. The ASP, Haryana State Narcotic Control Bureau, Lokesh Kumar said following a tip-off, a police team led by ASI Sandeep Kumar raided Sevadan’s residence at Patti Kalyana village and during the inspection, the team seized four bags of ganja weighing a total 154 kg.

He said during the investigation it was found that the accused used to bring the contraband from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sold it in Panipat with the help of local dealers at higher prices.

The ASP said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Samalkha police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP