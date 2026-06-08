2 Yamunanagar men held for facilitating mule bank accounts

Two Yamunanagar men have been arrested for allegedly facilitating cyber fraud transactions worth ₹1.69 lakh through mule bank accounts, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Police recovered one mobile phone, six debit cards and two cheque books allegedly linked to the fraud. (HT Photo for representation)

The two accused, Abhay Kumar (24), and Amreek Singh (36), are residents of Yamunanagar.

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According to police, the case came to light after a Shahdara resident lodged a complaint alleging that he had received a suspicious link. After clicking on it, his mobile phone was compromised and ₹1.69 was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account without his knowledge.

“Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered on May 14 under relevant sections. During the investigation, police traced a portion of the defrauded money to an account being operated from Yamunanagar. A team conducted raids in Haryana, leading to the arrest of the two accused,” a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly said that they were involved in operating and facilitating mule bank accounts used by cyber fraudsters to receive and transfer cheated money. They knowingly allowed the use of their banking instruments and accounts for routing fraudulent proceeds and assisted in the withdrawal and settlement of funds linked to cybercrime, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered one mobile phone, six debit cards and two cheque books allegedly linked to the fraud. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered one mobile phone, six debit cards and two cheque books allegedly linked to the fraud. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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