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2 years after inauguration, pool in Karnal’s indri still locked

The ₹5.59 crore swimming pool in Karnal, inaugurated in 2024, remains closed due to pending formalities, neglect, and lack of utilities.

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Nearly two years after the inauguration, the swimming pool built at the cost of 5.59 crore next to Shaheed Udham Singh College in Karnal’s Indri sub-division is yet to open for the public.

In December 2024, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had inaugurated the competition-sized eight-lane pool in Matak Majri village along with several other development projects.

In December 2024, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had inaugurated the competition-sized eight-lane pool in Matak Majri village along with several other development projects, but since then, it has been lying locked. The pool has the facility of a separate bathing and changing area, but in the past two years, the tiles of the pool have broken, glass windows have shattered, and there’s algae growing in the water.

Even the surroundings of the building are neglected, with overgrown grass.

The project was announced by the Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar on June 4, 2015, but after many delays, the construction was completed in 2024.

Initially, officials from the district administration said that the project was being executed by the public works department, but was later transferred to the panchayati raj department.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 years after inauguration, pool in Karnal’s indri still locked
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 years after inauguration, pool in Karnal’s indri still locked
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