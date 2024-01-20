2 Zila Parishad members held for taking 1L bribe in Kaithal

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Panchkula, on Thursday arrested a member and a representative of the member of the Kaithal Zila Parishad for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for clearing pending bills of a contractor. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Panchkula, on Thursday arrested a member and a representative of the member of the Kaithal Zila Parishad for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 1 lakh for clearing pending bills of a contractor. (Representational image)

They were identified as Vikramjit Kashyap, a member from ward number 11, and Bharat Dhul, husband/representative of Romila Dhul, member from ward number 3, DSP Vijay Nehra said.

Nehra said, “We had received a complaint from a Jind resident that they were seeking bribe for clearing his bills for the development works undertaken by him in Kaithal. Based on this, both were arrested red- handed with ₹1 lakh.”

The officer said that it is being probed on what amount was sought or if something has been taken as advance.

Computer operator held for graft

The bureau’s Karnal team on Friday arrested a computer operator with the central income tax and service division with ₹15,000 bribe.

The accused, Dinesh Kumar, was seeking bribe to stop suspension of GST number of the complainant, a spokesperson said.