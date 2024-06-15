 20 days on, case filed in bike robbery incident in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
20 days on, case filed in bike robbery incident in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2024 10:10 PM IST

The victim, Amandeep Singh, has been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana; police registered a case after the statement of Sanjiv Kumar of Dhillon Nagar, who is the victim’s brother

At least 20 days after three miscreants allegedly robbed a labourer of his bike, mobile phone and 1,000 after assaulting him with an iron rod near Moti Nagar, police on Saturday registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused.

The accused robbed the victim of his bike, mobile phone and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 in cash and left him injured on the road in Ludhiana. (HT FIle)
The victim, Amandeep Singh, has been admitted to a hospital. The police registered a case after the statement of Sanjiv Kumar of Dhillon Nagar, who is the victim's brother.

The victim, Amandeep Singh, has been admitted to a hospital. The police registered a case after the statement of Sanjiv Kumar of Dhillon Nagar, who is the victim’s brother.

The complainant stated that his brother was returning home on his bike after finishing up with the day when three unidentified accused stopped him near Aarti Steels in Moti Nagar and asked for a lift.

The complainant added that his brother reluctantly offered them a lift. He alleged that the accused then assaulted Amandeep with an iron rod. The accused robbed him of his bike, mobile phone and 1,000 in cash and left him injured on the road. The passersby saw him lying injured and informed the police. He was then rushed to a hospital.

He alleged that he ran from pillar to post seeking an FIR in connection with the matter, but the police delayed the matter for 20 days.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police were waiting for the victim to record his statement. However, the police lodged an FIR under sections 379B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified assailants following the statement of the victim’s brother. The police were trying to trace the assailants, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 20 days on, case filed in bike robbery incident in Ludhiana
