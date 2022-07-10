20 days on, Mohali man to be cremated on Punjab and Haryana HC orders
Twenty days after a Mohali man died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the cremation will now take place on July 10 after the Punjab and Haryana high court’s intervention.
The high court bench of justice Rajbir Singh Sehrawat acted on the plea of the deceased’s daughter, Seerat Kaur Sekhon, who had approached the court demanding that she be handed over the mortal remains and allowed to perform last rites.
Her father, Harpreet Singh Sekhon, a resident of Mohali, had died at PGIMER on June 19 during treatment, but his mortal remains are still kept in PGIMER due to a dispute between the daughter and the deceased’s sister. Seerat and her mother lived in Australia and had returned on hearing the news of the death. Seerat’s parents were also involved in a matrimonial dispute, which had ensued over the last 20 years now.
During the hearing, it had also come to light that there appeared to be “two sets of death certificates” and allegations were also being levelled of foul play.
The deceased’s daughter also claimed that the body was not being handed over to her. Now, the court has ordered that the post-mortem be carried out by a board of doctors constituted by PGIMER and the body be allowed to be cremated by the daughter.
The court also directed PGIMER to not provide its report after the post-mortem to anyone without the court’s permission. However, it allowed other family members of Sekhon to join the cremation, which is expected to take place in Sector 25. Police have also been asked to ensure no untoward incident takes place.
